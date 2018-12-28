HAMMOND — A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to town when the Bishop Noll Athletic Department hosts a fundraiser with the Harlem Wizards.
The evening of fun and fundraising takes place Feb. 4 in the Bishop Noll fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 if purchased in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Main Office during regular school hours or online at harlemwizards.thundertix.com.
The first 100 people to purchase tickets will be entered into a drawing to win a Harlem Wizards basketball.
In addition to the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry, the night will include a Wiz-Kids warmup, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza.
Brandi Krolak, Bishop Noll athletic director, had the idea for the fundraiser after visiting the Harlem Wizards at the Indiana Athletic Conference in Indianapolis.
“I was able to talk to the vendor and learn that it was an opportunity to have a ton of fun and make a little money in the process,” Krolak said. “We are looking forward to hosting the Wizards. They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause.”
The Wizards will play a promotional game against teachers from Bishop Noll, St. Casimir, St. John Bosco and St. John the Baptist.
“It’s more than just a fundraiser,” Krolak said, “It is an opportunity to bring our families together to be a part of something different and to have a great time.”