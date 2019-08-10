LAKE STATION — Not everyone has the courage — or the stomach — to walk through a haunted house. Even with a strong stomach, most people would only think to go around Halloween.
But for Haunted Hills Hospital in Lake Station, people can get a haunt in the middle of the summer or even at Christmas.
Justin Hill, 24, has always been fascinated by horror. When he was little, he can recall staying up late to watch scary movies while eating hot Cheetos, which he still does today. He couldn’t pinpoint a specific age when his interest started, because everything he did was related to horror somehow, right from the beginning.
One of Hill’s all-time favorite scary movies is the classic “Halloween,” the movie starring the serial killer Michael Myers. Hill was drawn into the movie at an early age for more than just the fear factor.
What he liked most was how the scenery was perfect for the overall theme of the movie. The leaves falling to the ground, the colors, jack-o-lanterns, people in sweaters and the way the light hit everything made the movie feel more real and authentic to Hill.
Hill was into all things Halloween when he was little. He always looked forward to AMC FearFest and going to Reapers Realm in Hammond, even though he only went a couple of times. He said that made it feel more mysterious and special.
He also enjoyed Disney and more kid-friendly scary shows as well, like “Goosebumps” and “Halloweentown.”
“Those were more old-school things,” Hill said.
The last time Hill can recall being scared before going into a haunted house was when he visited Statesville Haunted Prison in Crest Hill, Illinois. He convinced his parents to take him after seeing ads online. He was intrigued by how scary the actors' interactions were with patrons.
After that visit, Hill came across videos online showing how the actors and workers of Statesville Haunted Prison built sets and prepared for customers to walk through. That’s when he realized he wanted to do the same thing for a living.
Hill’s parents own Haunted Hills Hospital, and Hill is the director of shows, fulfilling a dream he had when he was little.
'It's all about immersion'
Haunted Hills Hospital isn’t only open in October. Hill said the group has special events and shows throughout the year.
“It’s theater-based more than anything,” Hill said.
Every show is different than the last, and they usually go with the season or nearby holiday. The most recent show, which was June 21-22, was carnival themed.
The building the group is in makes it easy for them to build and rebuild sets and rooms for shows. When he began Haunted Hills Hospital, it was running out of his house in Portage. It started after he threw a Halloween party that didn’t get much of a turnout. Children who walked past his house thought it was a haunted house attraction and asked to walk through.
After awhile, the haunted house began to get so much attention that hundreds of people would be standing out in Hill’s front yard at a time. To be able to tailor to more customers while avoiding any neighborhood complaints, Hill and his parents rented a building in Lake Station that used to be the Civic Center. They have been in that location for three years, while the haunted house has been open for almost 11.
Having a larger building also means more people can be involved in the haunted house. There are more than 20 managers involved and around 120 actors, ranging from 13 to adults in their 60s. Everyone involved has a role in the haunted house in order to keep things fair. Some actors and managers also make their own costumes, masks, props, lighting and audio.
Hill said it isn’t easy to act in the haunts. Actors sometimes drop out after the first week of rehearsals. Many times, it’s dark and uncomfortable in the rooms the actors are in, they’re in costumes that are hot and too tight, or they have to wear makeup and paint that may be difficult to wash off.
“It’s a lot of practice,” said Connor Paxton, an actor at Haunted Hills Hospital. “You’re giving up a whole day for it.”
Hill said the haunted house is modeled much like Disney or Universal Studios with how there are almost different universes in one.
“When coming here, it’s like you’re walking into a movie,” Hill said.
Instead of a typical set where one wall or side of a room is decorated, the entire room — all walls, the floor and ceiling — is part of the show. Hill said if there was a camera crew in the room, they couldn’t turn around and see something that’s not part of the show.
“It’s all about immersion,” Hill said.
Creativity and a little danger
There are many kids who volunteer at the haunted house. Hill said the youngest age they will allow is 13. There have been kids who started out coming to shows as patrons and now they’re part of those shows.
Hill described the almost 150-person crew as a family, and members of the crew agreed.
Connor Paxton, 16, is from Valparaiso. Paxton’s character at Haunted Hills Hospital is named Roachie, and it’s much like the human version of a cockroach. Paxton said his character is often seen on all fours, rolling and writhing like an insect.
“I feel like I have another place where I’m safe,” Paxton said.
Hill said many of the kids who are involved don’t belong to many other clubs or groups of people in school. He said in a sense the haunted house is their high school club.
“It’s more family-oriented,” Anna Lovall said. “It’s less cliquey.”
Lovall, 18, from Valparaiso, is the head makeup artist at the haunted house. Lovall, like many other people at Haunted Hills Hospital, has had experience working at other haunted houses. Lovall started at Haunted Hills Hospital after the previous haunted house she was at closed down. She decided to keep up with the special effects makeup because she “missed being spooky.”
Hill’s favorite aspect is getting to create and hang out with other people.
“We have more fun when there’s no customers here,” Hill said.
Hill said people like to tell a story and Haunted Hills Hospital is somewhere people can do that. The entire place is a story Hill has been telling for 10 years that changes, updates and adapts as he goes. It’s something he can change whenever he wants, and the other actors can do that as well.
“It is a raw, creative space,” Hill said.
Hill plays a vital character in the hospital theme. He says he’s the slave of JAX. According to the haunted house’s website, JAX committed mass murder and has multiple personality disorder. He isn’t a patient in the hospital, but he’s the catalyst for an uprising that happened in the hospital.
Scaring people comes easily to Hill, and it’s something he loves doing.
Hill calls his story of the haunted house his lore. He has created entire towns full of people who have different backgrounds for his story. He continues to have new ideas every day for his sets and his character.
There isn’t a specific physical aspect of his haunted house Hill can say is his favorite part. When asked what his favorite room in the house is, he always tells people, “The next one I’m going to build.”
The crew has built six or seven new rooms this year so far. They’re all different but still tailored to the theme of the show in some way. The one Hill is most proud of so far is the reception room. The best part of it is a large tree with overgrown vines and moss that Hill and his crew built on their own.
Hill wants his customers to get a different experience out of their time at the haunted house than they would at some others. It isn’t something he wants people to be able to just walk through. There are often holes in the walls one has to crawl through, things they have to move and more, all while being jumped out at by monsters.
“It’s a little dangerous, but that’s what makes it fun,” Hill said.
No limits
It was easy for Hill and the rest of the crew to settle on the hospital theme for the haunted house. Hill said there are a lot of asylum-themed haunted houses out there, so he wanted to do something different, but simple at the same time. Since hospitals are a common theme in horror, it was easy to find equipment and props. It also worked well for the ‘H’ alliteration with his last name.
Hill said there’s always competition with other haunted houses nearby, but it isn’t cutthroat like many other businesses. Many times, it’s more about impressing each other and showing the others what they’re capable of.
Other haunted houses aren’t big about sharing their techniques and ideas with each other, much like how a magician doesn’t reveal how they do a magic trick. It’s all about trial and error.
“There’s no school you can go to to learn how to do a haunted house,” Hill said.
Hill is also a master’s student at Valparaiso University, pursuing a degree in arts and entertainment, while working for Child Protective Services. Despite this, he said the haunted house is good enough to hold itself up financially.
Once enough revenue has come in from the current location, Hill wants to open more locations, like a hotel and a mansion. They’re currently still working to buy the building they’re in, so there aren’t any definitive plans for new locations.
“All the focus is right here where we are now,” Hill said.
The crew stays involved in the surrounding community. They built a parade float for different Fourth of July parades around the Region and were seen in Lake Station, Michigan City, Hobart and Crown Point. They also organized a community day July 6, which was their way of giving back to the community of Lake Station for allowing them to set up shop in the middle of town.
Auditions for the October shows will be Aug. 24-25 and the haunted house will open back up Sept. 27. Hill said he hopes people who came to past shows make it a habit to come to shows in the future, because they try to make them fun and not just about the scare factor.
“There’s no limit to what we can do,” Hill said.