Have you seen this cat? Family seeks tips about pet missing after fatal fire

CROWN POINT — The family of a woman found dead after a house fire Saturday is asking for help finding her cat, which is believed to have escaped during the blaze.

Jenny Tomson, 44, of 754 Trenton St., died after the fire at her home in Crown Point's Briarwood subdivision.

The family believes Tomson's dog and cat were released as firefighters were entering the home, sister Juliann Gajewski Bradish said.

The dog was found and is safe, she said.

The cat, named Sandy, remains missing.

Sandy is a white and brown cat. The family released photos of the cat Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Sandy's whereabouts is asked to call Gajewski Bradish at 219-545-2445.

Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said Sunday the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting.

