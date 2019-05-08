ST. JOHN — The ribbon has been cut and the new Franciscan ExpressCare location will be opening soon in St. John.
“We are blessed to have the capability to put a place like this together and all of the people that are going to work here to serve everyone coming in is the biggest blessing,” Chris DiGiusto, vice president of ambulatory services for Franciscan Alliance, said during a ribbon cutting and open house celebration Wednesday.
The new facility, 8345 Wicker Ave., will open in June. It replaces the former St. John location that closed in April.
Franciscan ExpressCare allows patients with non-life threatening illnesses and conditions to be seen and diagnosed by a health care provider with no need for an appointment.
The new location also features Franciscan WorkingWell occupational health services, which provides businesses a full-range of health care services.
The Rev. Tony Janik, director of spiritual care for Franciscan Health Crown Point, kick-started Wednesday’s event by blessing the new St. John facility.
“Extend your blessing upon all who will work in occupational health care,” Janik said in prayer. “For all our doctors, nurses and others, who give themselves daily in the healing ministry, as they work to cure, speak to soothe and touch to heal, may your blessing be upon each of them as they touch others with your presence in this ExpressCare facility.”
Janik has performed nearly 3,500 blessings over the last 44 years, he said.
The construction process started roughly seven months ago when the building was just sand floors and studded walls. Now, the St. John facility is made up of exam rooms, clinical stations and labs, a radiology area, offices and the equipment needed to help incoming patients.
“We just keep growing. If you work here, good luck to every one of you. I hope you are busier than you can imagine,” said Patrick Maloney, President/CEO of Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond, Munster and St. John.
Franciscan ExpressCare will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.