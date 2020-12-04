Health officer OKs overnight drive-thru service at Lake County eateries

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department is clarifying its COVID-19 business restrictions to ensure county residents and visitors can get prepared food, somewhere, during the overnight hours.

Public Health Order 2 was revised Friday to permit Lake County eateries currently offering drive-thru service to remain open between midnight and 5 a.m. to serve only drive-thru customers.

All other restaurants, bars, nightclubs and retail food establishments, including indoor seating areas of drive-thru eateries, still must remain closed between 12 and 5 a.m. seven days a week to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus, according to the order issued by Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer.

The drive-thru clarification so far is the only change to the county's health order that took effect Monday as part of an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and accompanying hospitalizations, in Indiana's second-most populous county.

The other restrictions, which are authorized by Indiana law and the governor's executive order, and continue in force until modified or rescinded by the county health officer, include:

