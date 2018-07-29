VALPARAISO — HealthLinc will host Health & Wellness Fairs at area clinics. This year’s theme, “Come One, Come All,” emphasizes the role health centers play in providing access to affordable, high-quality, cost-effective health care to everyone, including those most in need.
The HealthLinc Health & Wellness Fairs will focus on promoting $25 back-to-school and sports physicals with no-cost physicals for the uninsured. This day, for kids and families, will also include entertainment, games and activities with prizes, food and fun. Those kids who attend receive a backpack with school and health supplies (while supplies last).
“This is the 11th year of our Health & Wellness Fairs, as a part of National Health Center Week events.” said Beth Wrobel, CEO. “We are proud to help thousands of children across Northern Indiana get ready for a new school year with supplies, and more importantly, help keep them healthy with low-cost and no-cost checkups.”
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Cross Church, 425 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago
10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at CST, 1001 N. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso
For more information about the Health & Wellness Fairs, contact Lauren Lamb at 888-580-1060 ext. 2294, or llamb@healthlincchc.org.