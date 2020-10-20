Hearing scheduled on roundabout proposed for Taft and 73rd in Merrillville

The Indiana Department of Transportation will accept public comments on a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Taft Street and 73rd Avenue in Merrillville during a Thursday hearing.

The hearing, being held in partnership with the engineering firm Troyer Group, will begin at 6 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. Attendees should follow signs to the Freshman Center and park near and use Entrance J.

As proposed, the project involves the conversion of the existing signal-controlled intersection into a roundabout, with its center slightly to the southeast of the current intersection's. Among the businesses at the intersection are Calumet Park Cemetery on the northwest corner and a Luke gas station and convenience store on the northeast. Taft Street is also a state road, Ind. 55, in Merrillville.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022. According to INDOT, "the need for this project stems from the intersection’s inability to safely handle current and projected traffic. The intersection sees a high rate of traffic accidents due to the large volumes of traffic that pass through."