Hearing scheduled on roundabout proposed for Taft and 73rd in Merrillville
road construction stock photo

The Indiana Department of Transportation will accept public comments on a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Taft Street and 73rd Avenue in Merrillville during a Thursday hearing.

The hearing, being held in partnership with the engineering firm Troyer Group, will begin at 6 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. Attendees should follow signs to the Freshman Center and park near and use Entrance J.

As proposed, the project involves the conversion of the existing signal-controlled intersection into a roundabout, with its center slightly to the southeast of the current intersection's. Among the businesses at the intersection are Calumet Park Cemetery on the northwest corner and a Luke gas station and convenience store on the northeast. Taft Street is also a state road, Ind. 55, in Merrillville.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022. According to INDOT, "the need for this project stems from the intersection’s inability to safely handle current and projected traffic. The intersection sees a high rate of traffic accidents due to the large volumes of traffic that pass through."

Prior to the official public hearing, project representatives will be available to answer questions during a project open house from 5–6 p.m. Following the public hearing, a second project open house will occur from 6:45–7:30 p.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing will be encouraged. Face coverings will be available for attendees who arrive without one.

For those wishing to participate in the hearing but not attend in person, it will be streamed live on INDOT Northwest’s Facebook page. Information on the project is also available on the INDOT website at www.in.gov/indot/4090.htm.

New Third Street Bridge hailed in Hobart

5 stories to know from the weekend: Third Street bridge hailed as downtown 'centerpiece'

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

If you go

Public hearing on roundabout proposed for Taft Street and 73rd Avenue.

6 p.m. Oct. 22, with an open house beginning at 5 p.m.

Merrillville High School, entrance J, 276 E. 68th Place.

