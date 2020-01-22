Heart of Gold Gala raises money for heart, stroke research and education

HOBART — The Northwest Indiana community celebrated the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at the 16th annual Heart of Gold Gala.
The total funding raised at last April's gala will reach more than $500,000 this year. It is critically needed funding that will grow the future of cardiovascular disease and stroke research and guide the way for advancements in atrial fibrillation and heart failure research.
The event was led by executive chairman Ryan Reithel, Business Manager of IBEW Local 697, who passionately supports the American Heart Association’s efforts to enhance and empower the lives in Northwest Indiana.
“We’re so fortunate to have so many amazing companies come forward this year with their support of the Gala,” Reithel said. “Everyone who attended has helped to move the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association forward. The unions have rallied together in support of this noble cause this year, as cardiovascular disease touches so many of our fellow brothers and sisters, family and friends.”
He assured the gathering he would continue to carry the torch for AHA into the future—helping to lead and inspire others to embrace mission.
The celebration included a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, and a personal story from heart victor Dan Waldrop.
"It started with my daughter, and now it has come full circle with me as we are both benefiting from the research of the American Heart Association.”
The Heart of Gold Gala encapsulated the work of the American Heart Association taking place each day in Northwest Indiana, such as educational programs and cardiovascular screenings at community events, and a partnership between the Times Media Co. and the AHA to train 5,697 Region residents in Hands-Only CPR this year.
The gala also acknowledged the donors and volunteers and, most importantly, the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s efforts.
Lead sponsors of this year’s Heart of Gold Gala in Northwest Indiana are IBEW Local 697, Certified Electrician, NECA, Strack and Van Til, Town & Country Fresh Food Market, ArcelorMittal, Beacon Hill Partners, T & M Industrial, Beemsterboer, Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospitals, Centier Bank, NIPSCO, Computer Services Inc., Ozinga, Wells Fargo Advisors of Merrillville and Meijer. Media partners include, The Times Media Co. and Adams Radio Group.
The gala is April 25. Call Diane Kemp at 219-616-8342 for the location.
For more information about the American Heart Association, call 219.996.4958 or visit www.heart.org.