Heart of Gold Gala raises money for heart, stroke research and education

HOBART — The Northwest Indiana community celebrated the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at the 16th annual Heart of Gold Gala.

The total funding raised at last April's gala will reach more than $500,000 this year. It is critically needed funding that will grow the future of cardiovascular disease and stroke research and guide the way for advancements in atrial fibrillation and heart failure research.

The event was led by executive chairman Ryan Reithel, Business Manager of IBEW Local 697, who passionately supports the American Heart Association’s efforts to enhance and empower the lives in Northwest Indiana.

“We’re so fortunate to have so many amazing companies come forward this year with their support of the Gala,” Reithel said. “Everyone who attended has helped to move the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association forward. The unions have rallied together in support of this noble cause this year, as cardiovascular disease touches so many of our fellow brothers and sisters, family and friends.”

He assured the gathering he would continue to carry the torch for AHA into the future—helping to lead and inspire others to embrace mission.

