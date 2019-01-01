Heartland Blood Centers (HBC), part of Versiti, and premier sponsor Noodles & Company are dishing out free meals for life-saving donations during National Blood Donor Month this January.
Throughout January 2019, all attempting blood donors will receive a coupon redeemable for one free entrée when they donate at a HBC donor center or community blood drive while supplies last.
January is National Blood Donor Month, which highlights the critical need for blood during winter when donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially O negative blood donors who carry the universal blood type given to people in emergency situations.
The coupons are valid with a Coca-Cola Freestyle purchase and are redeemable through Noodles & Company’s mobile app only by Jan. 31.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-7TO-GIVE (1-800-786-4483) or visit versiti.org/Illinois.