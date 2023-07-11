CROWN POINT —The food served at the Lake County Fair Kickoff Picnic was aptly described as “Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner rolled into one.”

The event, sponsored by the Lake County Agricultural Society, has been a tradition for at least 50 years, fair publicity spokeswoman Arlene Marcinek said.

“We used to be outside but we moved it inside some 10 years ago and it’s so much easier,” Marcinek said.

The picnic, held Monday, inside the 4-H building, served as a kickoff to the 171st Lake County Fair which runs Aug. 4 to 14 at the fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

The menu included grilled pork chops and beverages supplied by the Lake County Agricultural Society, Marcinek said.

It also included an array of homemade sides, including salads, potato and vegetable dishes, breads and desserts.

Fair Board President E. J. Hein provided highlights of this year’s fair and made introductions of fellow board members.

Marcinek, who spoke after the dinner, thanked and provided the names of this year’s fair sponsors.

Hein honored with a clock Pat Leininger who has served in different capacities, including on the fair board, since 1989.

Leininger said she enjoyed her years of fair service but especially enjoyed the people she met.

Some of the new fair offerings and popular returns for this year will include:

* The South County Mud Runners will present SXS UTV Mud Drags at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Admission is $12.

* The World’s Tiniest Photo Booth will be a free venue set up inside the Industrial Building. Photos taken will appear on Facebook.

* Micro wrestling returns at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be a chance to meet the wrestlers. Tickets are $15 each.

* The All Star Monster Truck Show will be held from Aug. 4 to 6 and with an intermission featuring the Kamakazie Kid Fire Thrill Show, all for $15 a person. Start time is 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

* Free parking will be offered this year with gate admission $8 for ages 11 and older and free for ages 10 and younger.

* Free parking and free shuttle buses will be offered daily beginning at noon from Crown Point high School parking to Gate 5 on Lake Street.

For more information on the fair go to www.lake-county-fair.com or call 219-663-3617.