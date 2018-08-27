A late-summer heat wave is expected to last at least another two days, forecasters said.
A heat advisory is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana and several Illinois counties in the Chicago area.
An advisory means a combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create conditions that could lead to heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said.
Air temperatures in the 90s were expected Monday, with heat indices of 103 to 109 degrees.
Residents should take precautions if spending time outdoors by staying hydrated, wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, and knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Children and pets should never be left in hot cars.
Those working outside should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Residents are encouraged to check on relatives and friends who are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions.
Air temperatures were expected to fall into the mid-70s Monday night into Tuesday before rising to about 90 degrees again Tuesday.
No warnings have been issued for beaches in Indiana. However, beaches in southwestern Michigan may not be safe to visit Monday and Tuesday for swimmers seeking relief from the heat.
A beach hazards statement was in effect from 11 a.m. Eastern time Monday to Tuesday afternoon for Berrien County, Michigan. South-southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph could case waves to build to 2 to 5 feet, creating dangerous swimming conditions.
People visiting Berrien County beaches through Tuesday afternoon should stay out of the water, the weather service said.