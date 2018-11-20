Help is coming from all corners this holiday season to assist the less fortunate.
An attorney is teaming with the United Way to feed 1,000 people, a group of volunteers is distributing 500 turkey dinners and a Portage car dealership is donating $9,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
A thousand families in Lake and Porter counties will have a Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the generosity of local attorney Kenneth J. Allen.
He partnered with United Way on Monday giving 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need in Lake and Porter counties.
This is the third year for this project in which residents have to meet specific income requirements. People gathered at Wicker Park Social Center in Highland and at the Boys & Girls Club of South Haven on Monday for the dinners. The dinners consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and a pie.
A group called 500 Turkeys, organized by Valparaiso resident Jeni Bolton, distributed turkeys and ingredients for all the side dishes Sunday at Valparaiso Nazarene Church.
And the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is getting a huge shot in the arm from Castle Subaru of Portage.
The car dealership is donating $9,000 to the food bank on Wednesday. That sum represents a contribution set aside for the food bank from each car sold in November.