Help stop the spread of coronavirus, county health officer says

MERRILLVILLE — Health care providers are preparing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases predicted by state and federal officials, and residents can do their part by taking all recommended precautions, Lake County's top health officer said Wednesday.
Most people infected with COVID-19 are likely to experience only mild symptoms, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, a primary care physician.
To protect the few who may face a more dangerous situation, everyone should be frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing a mask in public places, and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, she said.
Vavilala spoke Wednesday before drive-thru testing for health care professionals and other essential workers began outside Merrillville High School.
The free testing for essential workers only will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the school, 276 E. 68th Place. The Lake County Health Department, Indiana State Health Department and Indiana National Guard collaborated to offer the testing.
Health care workers, long-term care workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to provide a driver's license or other state-issued ID card and documentation of their place of employment. No doctor's order is necessary.
"Offering testing at an event like this is one way to help ensure the health and safety of these workers as well as those they come in contact with," the State Department of Health said.
Lake County has seen a steady increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks for a number of reasons, including population, increased testing and its proximity to Chicago, Vavilala said.
"We are going to continue to see an increase in the number of cases for the next few weeks, so it is extremely important to take precautions," she said.
The number of positive cases in Lake County is more likely to correlate to a rise in cases in the Chicago area than Indianapolis, in part because of the number of residents who commute to Illinois for work, she said.
Vavilala said she sees people doing their best, but there is still more everyone can do to take precautions.
All nonessential businesses should close, and people should avoid going to stores deemed essential unless absolutely necessary, she said. Those who must visit grocery stores and pharmacies should wear masks.
The availability of testing supplies remained limited, so the most important thing those with mild symptoms can do is take all safety precautions, she said.
Symptoms may include dry cough, fever, loose stools, upset stomach, or loss of taste or smell.
Testing can confirm infection, but those with mild symptoms may not receive it, Vavilala said.
Those who suspect they could be infected should avoid going to work; stay in one room of their homes and use a separate bathroom, if possible; maintain a safe distance from other family members; wash hands; and sanitize surfaces.
Anyone who is older than 65 or has an underlying condition, such as heart or lung disease, chronic health issues or cancer, should immediately contact a doctor at the onset of any symptoms.
Those with worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion or excess drowsiness, should immediately contact a doctor or emergency room. Call ahead, so medical staff can prepare, she said.
If everyone works together to reduce the virus' spread, they will help prevent the medical system from becoming overwhelmed and buy more time for researchers to develop medicines and possibly a vaccine to treat the disease, she said.
