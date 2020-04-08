Help stop the spread of coronavirus, county health officer says

"Offering testing at an event like this is one way to help ensure the health and safety of these workers as well as those they come in contact with," the State Department of Health said.

Lake County has seen a steady increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks for a number of reasons, including population, increased testing and its proximity to Chicago, Vavilala said.

"We are going to continue to see an increase in the number of cases for the next few weeks, so it is extremely important to take precautions," she said.

The number of positive cases in Lake County is more likely to correlate to a rise in cases in the Chicago area than Indianapolis, in part because of the number of residents who commute to Illinois for work, she said.

Vavilala said she sees people doing their best, but there is still more everyone can do to take precautions.

All nonessential businesses should close, and people should avoid going to stores deemed essential unless absolutely necessary, she said. Those who must visit grocery stores and pharmacies should wear masks.

The availability of testing supplies remained limited, so the most important thing those with mild symptoms can do is take all safety precautions, she said.