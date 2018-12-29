GARY — Children’s eyes grew wide Saturday morning as they entered a room at the Genesis Center filled with thousands of toys and dozens of bikes for the 17th annual “Toys for Kids Santa Forgot but God Remembered.”
It’s a tradition started in 2000 by the late Gary Mayor Rudy Clay and continued by the Clay family and dozens of volunteers on the first Saturday after Christmas.
It’s also an event that takes months of planning and the generous support of individuals, organizations, businesses, unions and elected officials as well as city and county departments, said Christine Clay, widow of Mayor Rudy Clay.
Financial donations in any amount and new toys for children infants to age 13 were welcomed, said Rudy Clay Jr. “We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity where contributions are tax-deductible.”
Looking around at the long tables filled with age-appropriate gifts, Christine Clay said, “We’re running a little short this year. Normally we have twice as much. Our hope is we don’t run out.”
Just as she said that, eight members of the Gary Fire Department brought in more bikes that Lt. Sean O’Donnell said were fully assembled.
“This is the second year we’ve participated,” O’Donnell said. “This is great!”
More than two dozen volunteers spent up to 12 hours on Friday sorting through the hundreds of boxes of toys, games and electronics, placing them on tables according to age and gender.
Before the doors opened for guests Saturday, Ruben Gonzalez continued to assemble colorful tricycles for little ones.
“We put together bikes last night. There were all these boxes lined up against that wall. Every bike had to be assembled,” Gonzalez said as a big smile lighted up his face. “I was here from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.”
Children, accompanied by adults, were greeted by volunteers dressed as elves and wearing Santa hats.
“We direct clients to hosts and hostesses to help each child select two gifts,” said Marshanelle Hill, co-chairwoman. “While supplies last, one child in the family gets a white ticket for a bike. There’s one bike per family.”
Lifelong Gary residents Rick and Mary brought their 3-year old son, Aro, to the event for the second year.
Holding his large black plastic bag, Aro proudly displayed his Paw Patrol figurines and toy drill.
“He’s just like his dad,” Mary said, adding about the toy giveaway, “It’s is a wonderful thing.”
Addie, another Gary resident, called this event “a blessing” as she walked around with her granddaughters, 9-year old Alyna, and Jaylina, 6.
“I lost my daughter on Oct. 27. She had five children,” Addie said. “I’m doing the best I can this Christmas.”