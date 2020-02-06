UPDATE: Here's a list of school closures, delays

Jonathan Miano, The Times
The following confirmed schools will be closed or delayed Thursday because of the weather. Check back with
nwi.com for updates.
Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Wheatfield - Closed
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Michigan City Area Schools, Michigan City - 2-hour delay
Gary Schools: Edison
A peek inside the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Access to the now abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School seems to be relatively easy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School. The upper floors remain open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
A chair is used to help gain entry to the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open. The school is one of 33 buildings the Gary Community School Corp. put up for sale last year. A recent check across the city at Gary schools and the district’s administration building shows the district is failing to properly secure all of its shuttered school buildings.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Intruders cannot gain access to the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School but the upper floors remain unsecured.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Health books sit on the second-story window ledge undisturbed at the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Windows on both stories of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School, are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A sign bids farewell at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
The doors are bolted and welded shut at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A sign once welcoming visitors sits outside the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
A sign warns trespassers to stay away at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
It's relatively easy to gain access to a Spaulding Elementary School classroom.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A child's car sits near the entrance to the gymnasium of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A milk crate is apparently used to gain entrance to the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
A rusted slide sits outside the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Both lower and upper floor windows are open at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Doors are bolted shut at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up, but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Broken windows allow access to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower as well as upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower and upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A lower-floor window allows entry to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter