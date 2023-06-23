MERRILLVILLE — After tens of safety hazards left the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments uninhabitable for a group of residents in early June, officials from the Friedman Management Company have decided to step up and address the issues.

Town officials are "regularly monitoring" the work on Hickory Ridge and working with Chuck Delaney, executive managing director of administration and operations at Friedman, according to a news release from the Town of Merrillville. The company plans to hire an engineering firm to examine the structures, which were compromised due to bowed-out walls, Merrillville Fire Marshal Robert Pillman said. Of the 150 vacant units, 120 have been examined for mold and 25 units will require mold removal. Two outside companies will contract with the property managers to handle the electrical concerns and fire hazards.

This comes just over a week after the Merrillville Fire Department issued a report to the company owners June 14 which list the appearance of mold, electrical hazards, inaccessible fire extinguishers, missing or inoperable smoke detectors, inoperable fire alarms and a large accumulation of trash in buildings in addition to concerns about the structure. Delaney said Friedman’s on-site staff and a landscaping company have been collecting the trash that’s accumulated throughout the Hickory Ridge property.

A potential sale is in the works, officials said, and the company interested in buying the property previously offered to help clean up the property. Pillman said the potential new ownership group has experience upgrading apartments that haven’t been properly maintained.

“Almost every day, there’s some type of update, whether it’s a contractor, the potential new owner, executives of the management company that’s currently there,” Pillman said. “I have my finger on the pulse of all of that.”

He said Merrillville instructed Friedman to obtain building permits from the Town before work is done, which officials said is necessary to make sure they make progress.

“As soon as they get permits on construction, demolition, and all that stuff, our team of inspectors can make sure to get eyes on it and make sure all that is done properly and safely,” Pillman said.

Hickory Ridge residents can contact Pillman if they observe additional safety concerns at the property or if vacant apartments haven’t been properly secured. Pillman can be reached at rpillman@merrillville.in.gov or 219-742-0107.

