 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

High school reunions

  • 0

East Gary Edison Class of 1960

The East Gary Edison Class of 1960 holds its annual reunion Aug. 2 at the Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.

The classes of 1961 through 1965 are also invited. There's a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. at which appetizers will be served. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and a cash bar is available.

Cost is $30 per person. Make checks payable to: East Gary Class of 1960 Reunion and mail to Jim Spanopoulos, 1582 Spyglass Circle, Chesterton, 46304. Questions? Email jimspanopoulos@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys & Girls Clubs hire administrator

Boys & Girls Clubs hire administrator

Boys & Girls Clubs President & CEO Ryan Smiley said Ellis Dumas will lead program staff to successfully execute outcome-based youth development programs throughout the organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trudeau to Ukraine: 'We are standing with you'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts