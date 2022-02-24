High school reunions

East Gary Edison Class of 1960
The East Gary Edison Class of 1960 holds its annual reunion Aug. 2 at the Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.
The classes of 1961 through 1965 are also invited. There's a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. at which appetizers will be served. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and a cash bar is available.
Cost is $30 per person. Make checks payable to: East Gary Class of 1960 Reunion and mail to Jim Spanopoulos, 1582 Spyglass Circle, Chesterton, 46304. Questions? Email jimspanopoulos@gmail.com.
