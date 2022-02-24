High school reunions

The East Gary Edison Class of 1960 holds its annual reunion Aug. 2 at the Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.

The classes of 1961 through 1965 are also invited. There's a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. at which appetizers will be served. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and a cash bar is available.