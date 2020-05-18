High-speed chase ends in crash on Calumet Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — A high-speed police pursuit on city streets in Gary and Hammond ended around 2 p.m. Monday when the suspects crashed their car and unsuccessfully attempted to flee from the Lake County Sheriff's High Crime Unit.

Traffic was backed up for about an hour on southbound Calumet Avenue at River Drive, just south of the Borman Expressway, as officers and the sheriff's helicopter unit initially chased and caught the two Hammond men who ran from the car, reportedly stolen from Chicago. The smashed vehicle later was unwedged from the sidewalk and towed.

Commander Alfred Villarreal, of the Lake County Drug Task Force, said officers with the High Crime Unit first noticed the gray Chevrolet Impala around 25th Avenue and Burr Street in Gary because it looked like a vehicle that escaped HCU pursuit a few days earlier.

After the Impala driver allegedly committed several traffic infractions Monday, HCU officers attempted to pull him over — only to have the driver flee again, Villarreal said.

Speeds reached between 60 and 80 mph as the pursuit traveled west into Hammond and eventually to Calumet Avenue and River Drive where the Impala struck a blue Dodge Challenger, Villarreal said.