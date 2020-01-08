Porter County is under a lakeshore flood advisory until noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood advisory indicates onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore, the weather service said.
"The increased wave action, combined with ongoing shoreline erosion, may result in additional flooding along the Porter County lakeshore. The water may threaten some roads near the lake, including Lakefront Drive in the Beverly Shores area," the NWS said.
Northwest winds gusting to 35 miles per hour are expected to produce waves to 6 to 9 feet and occasionally to 12 feet along the Porter County shore through this morning.
Later in the week, a potent storm system may bring a large swath of heavy rainfall Friday night and into Saturday for parts of Lake and Porter counties. Widespread rainfall amounts of two to three inches, with a potential for locally higher amounts is possible during this time frame.
At this time, accumulating wintry precipitation is a distinct possibility across at least portions of the area, especially parts of northern Illinois Friday night and Saturday morning, and the entire area Saturday afternoon and night, according to the NWS.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The NWS cautioned, however, that there is "still a good deal of uncertainty with the track and strength of the storm system," which will ultimately influence snow and ice accumulations and impacted areas.
Strong southerly wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph, with sporadic gusts to 45 mph, are expected on Thursday. Winds are then forecast to become northerly which will build waves, bringing a risk for lakeshore flooding late Friday night through Saturday night.
In LaPorte County, rain will spread over the area starting Thursday afternoon and continue through Saturday evening, when it may transition to snow and taper off.
Rain will become moderate to heavy at times, particularly Friday night and early Saturday. Rainfall totals Thursday afternoon into Saturday evening look to be around 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
Areal flooding and minor to moderate river flooding is possible. People living in flood prone locations should closely monitor the forecast this week, according to the NWS.