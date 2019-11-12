High winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a lakeshore flood warning for Lake and Porter counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said northwest winds are expected to reach 35 mph, allowing waves to grow to a height of 14 feet on Lake Michigan.
"Residents on or near the shore in the warned area should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property," officials said.
Officials said wind speeds should decrease to 15 mph about 4 p.m., reducing wave heights and ending the weather service's flood warning.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Gallery 2019 weather in NWI
Region hit by snowy weather
Crown Point resident Sean Gertsch breaks out his snow shovel to clear his driveway Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region hit by snowy weather
A Lake County snow plow travels Summit Street Monday following snowfall that left region roads in hazardous conditions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region hit by snowy weather
A snow plow travels 61st Avenue in Merrillville Monday after the region was hit by significant snowfall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region hit by snowy weather
Snowfall Monday forced Sean Gertsch and many other region residents to break out the snow removal tools.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte accident
A U.S. Postal Service truck and SUV were involved in an accident Monday morning on U.S. 35 north of Schultz Road outside LaPorte.
Stan Maddux, The Times
snow... in October
A young trick-or-treater braves the snow Thursday as he stops at a house for treats.
John Luke, The Times
snow... in October
Scott Allen, of Whiting walks along 119th in downtown Whiting Thursday as snow falls.
John Luke, The Times
snow... in October
East Chicago Deputy Chief of Police Jose Rivera gives treats to Hector Rosario, 4, Thursday during a snowy Halloween for trick-or-treaters.
John Luke, The Times
snow... in October
Bird enthusiasts brave the wind, cold and snow Thursday to watch migrating birds near the beach at Gary’s Marquette Park.
John Luke, The Times
snow... in October
A surfing enthusiast takes advantage of the blustery weather Thursday to catch some waves off Whiting's Whihala Beach.
John Luke, The Times
snow... in October
Surfing enthusiasts wait to catch waves Thursday off Whiting's Whihala Beach.
John Luke, The Times
October Snow
Fall colors contrast with a light wintry mix Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snowflakes are seen past yellow leaves Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
A wintry mix descends Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snowflakes descend Thursday on a street in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
A wintry mix descends Thursday afternoon on a street in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snow descends Thursday afternoon in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snowflakes descend past Halloween decorations Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snow falls past Halloween decorations Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
October Snow
Snowflakes contrast with a fall scene Thursday in Schererville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith storm damage
Provided
Griffith storm damage
Provided
Griffith storm damage
Provided
Griffith storm damage
Provided
Griffith storm damage
Provided
Heavy rain
A sign hangs on the door of the Schererville Express Saturday stating the store is closed due to water damage and the roof collapsing following heavy rain Friday.
Photo provided
Edgewater subdivision floods
Some residents in the Edgewater subdivision were hit hard by Friday's downpour.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
Crown Point Public Works employees talk to residents in the Edgewater subdivision.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
Water rushes onto Louisiana Street from a nearby retention pond in the Edgewater subdivision.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
An SUV plows through standing water on Mississippi Street in the Edgewater subdivision in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
Edgewater subdivision homeowner David Kerr cuts up a tree that had been blown down by wind from Friday's storms.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
An adventurous young man takes a dip in the waters running from a retention pond in the Edgewater subdivision.
John J. Watkins
Edgewater subdivision floods
A boy rides his bike through standing water on Louisiana Street in the Edgewater subdivision Saturday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Edgewater subdivision floods
Edgewater subdivision homeowner David Kerr cuts up a tree that had been blown down by wind from Friday's storms.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Edgewater subdivision floods
Homeowner Orlando Jernigan runs a hose from his house to the street in the Edgewater subdivision Saturday in Crown Point. He and some others in his neighborhood had three to four feet of water in their basements.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Edgewater subdivision floods
Homeowner Orlando Jernigan and some others in his Edgewater neighborhood had three to four feet of water in their basements.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Edgewater subdivision floods
Homeowner Orlando Jernigan chats with neighbors across the street in the Edgewater subdivision.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Edgewater subdivision floods
Crown Point Public Works employees head to another site Saturday after inspecting a sinkhole that collapsed a sidewalk and part of 111th Place in the Edgewater subdivision.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Heavy rains leave flooded roads, storm debris in their wake
Floodwaters fill the street Saturday morning on East 112th Avenue in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision.
Marc Chase, The Times
Heavy rains leave flooded roads, storm debris in their wake
Residents in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision contend with a flooded street Saturday morning after heavy rain overnight.
Marc Chase, The Times
Heavy rains leave flooded roads, storm debris in their wake
A sign marks a road closure Saturday morning in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision following heavy overnight rain.
Marc Chase, The Times
Heavy rains leave flooded roads, storm debris in their wake
Residents appear stuck in a driveway Saturday morning after heavy rains flooded streets in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision.
Marc Chase, The Times
Region under flash flood warning due to heavy rainfall
Lightning illuminates a Munster parking lot as torrential rain falls Friday night. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Lake and Porter counties until 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Dan Carden, The Times
Storms postpone Crown Point - Valparaiso football game
Crown Point football players leave the Crown Point High School stadium Friday evening. Their game against Valparaiso was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Storms postpone Crown Point - Valparaiso football game
Lightning strikes in the distance behind Franciscan Health Crown Point Friday evening. Rain and lightning in the region forced the Crown Point/Valparaiso and other area football games to be postponed until Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Storms postpone Crown Point - Valparaiso football game
Crown Point football players, from left, Shane Schmidt, Adriel Ramirez, Nathan Woodrick and Jake Wagner try to move around a puddle of water as they leave the Crown Point High School stadium. The game against Valparaiso was moved to Saturday due to dangerous weather conditions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
A plumber’s utility truck stops near floodwater before turning around and detouring near White Hawk Country Club.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
UPDATE: Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
A Crown Point public works truck makes its way through more than a foot of floodwater near White Hawk Country Club.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flood warning issued by National Weather Service for 4 counties
Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Storms
Storms roll through Valparaiso Monday.
Hilary Thomas
Storms
Storms roll through Valparaiso Monday.
Hilary Thomas
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Samantha Sheets
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Samantha Sheets
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Provided
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday.
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through Hammond Monday
Jerry Smith, Weather Scoop Media LLC Chaser
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Lisa Bennett
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Lisa Bennett
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Wayne and Rachel Hiestand
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Wayne and Rachel Hiestand
Storms
Storms roll through Hessville Monday.
Tina Rybolt
Storms
Storms roll through Hessville Monday.
Tina Rybolt
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Westville Monday.
Lynne Anne
Storms
Storms roll through the Sagamore subdivision in Valparaiso Monday.
Provided
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Ed Stojancevich
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Edward Reising
Storms
Storm clouds are spotted on Interstate 65 in Merrillville Monday.
Kris Giba
Storms
Storm clouds are spotted on Interstate 65 in Merrillville Monday.
Kris Giba
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
Storms roll through Dyer Monday.
Chris Dobrzeniecki
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted outside the Merrillville Home Depot Monday.
Erin Hostinsky
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
Storms roll through Morgan Township Monday.
Karrigan Horton
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted Monday near Porter Regional Hospital.
Tiffany Bailey
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
The sun sets following storms that rolled through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through the Region Monday.
Jessica
Storms
Storms roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Lindsay Green
Storms
Storms roll through Northwest Indiana Monday.
Lindsay Green
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point Monday.
Rachel Vaught
Storm
Storm clouds roll through Winfield Monday.
Karina Buenavides
Storm
Storm clouds roll through Winfield Monday.
Karina Buenavides
Storms
A storm rolls through the Region Monday.
Paul Nemecek
Storms
A storm rolls through the Region Monday.
Susie Hovanec
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storms roll through Crown Point Monday.
Jessica Messler
Storms
Storm clouds roll through the Silverleaf subdivision at 101st and Calumet in St. John Monday.
Pam Tentinger
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Highland Monday.
Candice Rosenbalm
Storms
Storm clouds roll into Portage Monday.
Ricky Thompson Jr.
Storms
Storm clouds roll through Crown Point.
Dave
Storms
Storms roll through the Hawthorne neighborhood in Valparaiso Monday.
Linda Boxum
Storms
Storm clouds roll into St. John MOnday.
Jeanne Nowacki
Storms
Storms caused flooding in Northwest Indiana Monday.
Roslyn Bourne
Storms
Storms caused flooding in Northwest Indiana Monday.
Roslyn Bourne
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in Crown Point Monday.
Amanda Weills
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
Storms roll through the Pennington subdivision in Dyer Monday.
Jeromy Sauls
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted in Dyer Monday.
Lindsey Kolakoski
Storms
A funnel cloud is spotted near Porter Hospital Monday.
John Walton
Storms
Funnel clouds are spotted by the Kmart in Valparaiso Monday.
John Walton
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Dyer Storm Damage
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Barb Butcher, of Dyer, helps clean up debris, including roof shingles, Monday after a reported tornado traveled through a portion of Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
A lawn ornament is left standing amid damage to the home of Chris and Judy Artim Monday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Neighbors work to remove a large tree branch and other debris from a home Monday on Sycamore Drive in Dyer. Residents reported a tornado moved through the neighborhood and caused damage to their properties.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Chris Artim, of Dyer, surveys the damage in his backyard after a reported tornado traveled through Willow Lane Monday in Dyer.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
The top part of a tree is strewn on top of a back patio Monday in Dyer at the home of Barb Butcher. Residents reported a tornado moved through a Dyer subdivision and caused damage to their homes.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Dyer Storm Damage
Chris Artim, left, of Dyer, receives help from Bob Kerwin, also of Dyer, with cutting apart and removing a tree that fell on top of his house Monday. Residents on Willow Lane say a tornado moved through the block and caused damage to properties.
Kale Wilk, The Times
storm damage
A tree down outside the Porter Township home of Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
Provided
Storm damage
A tree down outside the Porter Township home of Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
Provided
Uprooted tree
A large tree was uprooted Saturday afternoon from high winds, a Hebron couple said.
Provided by Debby Cacovski
Tree uprooted
A couple in Hebron said a large tree in their yard was uprooted from the strong winds Saturday afternoon.
Provided by Debby Cacovski
Flooding
Rising floodwater near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street surrounds several houses in Lake Station Thursday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Water overtakes the roadway near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street in Lake Station on Thursday. Some homes in the area are surrounded by rising floodwaters.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater surrounds houses Thursday near 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A man drives his pickup truck Thursday through a virtual lake formed in a residential yard near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Oklahoma Street in Lake Station.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of Hobart’s Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
Mark Ruiz, of Hobart, photographs high water at the dam near Hobart’s Festival Park on Wednesday.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water flows over the dam on Hobart’s Lake George near Festival Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the region.
John Luke, The Times
Porter County Flooding
High water covers part of Porter County Road 450 North just west of 475 West Wednesday following two days of rain that left some low-lying areas around the Region under water.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart Flooding
High water covers parts of the gazebo and walkway at Hobart Lakefront Park Wednesday following two days of rain in the Region.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Zao Island
Flooding is seen at Zao Island in Valparaiso. Ryan Wright, general manager, says they've struggled with high water for years, but it'll be gone in a couple days.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
Vehicles navigate standing water in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Flooding
Floodwater is seen in a yard in the 6800 block of Taft Street in Merrillville Wednesday.
Sarah Reese, The Times
Hobart lakefront
Lake George in Hobart overflows Wednesday following heavy rain.
John Luke, The Times
Flooding
A car stalls in floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
A pickup truck drives through floodwaters behind the Home Depot in Schererville on Wednesday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding Wednesday near Wheeler High School.
Photo provided by Jessica Annjeannette Steege
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!