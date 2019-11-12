{{featured_button_text}}
Winter at Washington Park

A lifeguard station and chair look out on a frozen Lake Michigan at Michigan City's Washington Park.

 Doug Ross, The Times

High winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a lakeshore flood warning for Lake and Porter counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said northwest winds are expected to reach 35 mph, allowing waves to grow to a height of 14 feet on Lake Michigan. 

"Residents on or near the shore in the warned area should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property," officials said. 

Officials said wind speeds should decrease to 15 mph about 4 p.m., reducing wave heights and ending the weather service's flood warning.  

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Some Region schools have seen cancellations or delays Tuesday due to the icy, cold conditions.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery 2019 weather in NWI

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.