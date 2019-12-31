HIGHLAND — The Chicago man charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank on Friday was recently released from prison for doing the same to another bank in New Jersey, court records show.
Stephen Lynn Smith, 36, of Chicago, was arrested Sunday in connection with a bank robbery of the Fifth Third Bank in Highland, police said.
When interviewed at the station, Smith allegedly said he figured he "might be going away for a while."
His face clearly displayed on surveillance footage, Smith is accused of brazenly walking into Fifth Third Bank, 2203 45th St., without a mask or face cover shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.
He allegedly handed a teller a note demanding money, which read "50's, 100's, no dye pack, no GPS," according to court records.
The teller didn't understand the note, so she asked a co-worker for assistance. Once the other co-worker read the note, she immediately knew it was a robbery and grabbed cash from a drawer and handed it off to Smith, records allege. He never displayed a weapon nor inferred he had one.
Social media, tips from the public, and surveillance photos from the bank led police to Smith, according to police.
Highland Police Cpl. Brian Stanley said he spoke with a woman on Saturday who said she stumbled upon a surveillance photo from the robbery on a news article while scrolling her Facebook.
She said she recognized the man as Smith, someone she grew up with in Chicago.
"She told me that Smith had robbed a bank in New Jersey about four or five years ago and had gotten released from prison recently," Stanley wrote.
She said they were in contact recently on Facebook but then Smith suddenly deactivated his account, Stanley wrote.
Stanley said a computer search turned a Daily Record article in which a photo of the same Smith during trial in 2015.
Court documents show Stanley connected the Illinois Department of Corrections to learn Smith's parole in that case was recently transferred from New Jersey to Illinois.
Stanley said he traveled to Smith's residence in Chicago and was met with Smith's mother and grandmother. After acting evasive and reluctantly telling police where Smith may be or what car he may be driving, they put Smith on the phone so he could speak with detectives, court documents state.
Smith allegedly told police he knew why they wanted to speak him and agreed to meet with detectives the following day at the Highland Police Department.
Smith and his girlfriend arrived at the station in a 2001 black Mercedes Benz with an Illinois license plate. A computer search discovered this same vehicle was in the area of 179th and Calumet Avenue about an hour before the robbery.
The car was also captured by Hammond's license plate reader in the area of the Horseshoe Casino that same day.
A Facebook search of associates revealed a photo of Smith in the same gray zippered sweater during the robbery, police said.
Highland detectives processed the scene. The investigation was assisted by the FBI.