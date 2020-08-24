Highland church, local pantry provides pandemic relief to needy families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Seeds marking the beginning of this year’s crops at First Christian Church’s community garden were planted in the dirt long before the country’s coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.

“That was before we knew anything about (COVID-19), and as the garden was growing, there wasn’t ever really a thought to not continue with it,” said Becky Sundquist, a pastor at First Christian for nearly three years.

The Seeds of Hope garden is a bright spot in an otherwise troubling time for society.

“We were excited because it’s one of the few things you can do safely. It’s outside and you can be socially distant,” Sundquist said.

First Christian Church, 9540 Fifth St. in Highland, is celebrating its eighth year with its own community garden, which doubled in size last year thanks to the town of Highland donating a dump truck’s worth of dirt.

That added growing capacity couldn’t have come at a better time.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, joblessness rates and unemployment claims remain above average. Grocery prices have skyrocketed, as have families’ reliance on food pantries.

That’s where First Christian Church stepped in.