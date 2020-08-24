Highland church, local pantry provides pandemic relief to needy families

HIGHLAND — Seeds marking the beginning of this year’s crops at First Christian Church’s community garden were planted in the dirt long before the country’s coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.
“That was before we knew anything about (COVID-19), and as the garden was growing, there wasn’t ever really a thought to not continue with it,” said Becky Sundquist, a pastor at First Christian for nearly three years.
The Seeds of Hope garden is a bright spot in an otherwise troubling time for society.
“We were excited because it’s one of the few things you can do safely. It’s outside and you can be socially distant,” Sundquist said.
First Christian Church, 9540 Fifth St. in Highland, is celebrating its eighth year with its own community garden, which doubled in size last year thanks to the town of Highland donating a dump truck’s worth of dirt.
That added growing capacity couldn’t have come at a better time.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, joblessness rates and unemployment claims remain above average. Grocery prices have skyrocketed, as have families’ reliance on food pantries.
That’s where First Christian Church stepped in.
About twice a week, one of the church’s farm managers, Brenda Michalak, and her husband pick fresh produce from the garden to donate to the Greater Hammond Community Services’ food pantry.
The pantry serves between 400 and 500 households each month in Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Munster and Whiting.
Community gardening, which dates back to the early 18th century in the United States, is hardly a new concept. And food pantries have long served as a safety net for hungry, poverty-stricken families.
Michalak said the church donated about 60 pounds of vegetables from the garden about two weeks ago. They currently have a wide array of produce, including tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, okra, beans and cucumbers.
“It feels good to give back. (Greater Hammond Community Services) is one of the only pantries in the area with fresh veggies,” Michalak said.
Jasper Nanevie, pantry program coordinator with Greater Hammond Community Services, said the families are thankful to find fresh produce there.
“They love it. There is nothing like getting fresh vegetables straight from the ground,” Nanevie said.
The pantry relies on individual donors, gift card donations from Meijer, and food donations from Strack & Van Til, Gordon Foods, the Maywood Civic Club and many more to serve families in the Region, he said.
“In the midst of this pandemic and craziness in the world today, it’s one positive sign. They work so hard, and to bring it to us, it’s a blessing. It’s a huge blessing,” he said.
The food pantry is open at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Sunquist said the church also hands out monthly food boxes to seniors, thanks to individual donors and the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.
“We have a no-questions-asked, mini-food pantry on the property. People will come by, put food in, and we were noticing ... that most of the people were older folks,” Sundquist said.
That finding prompted the church to connect with the Northwest Indiana Food Bank, who agreed to send supplemental boxes of food to the church.
With the threat of COVID-19, Sundquist said First Christian hands out the boxes “in a drive-thru fashion” to those in need.
Michalak said the church is also now working with Purdue Extension’s Nutrition Education program to create how-to cooking videos with produce from the garden.
She said they are seeking to also partner in the future with the School Town of Highland for their lunch program and create a summertime cooking class for elementary-age kids.
