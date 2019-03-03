The Highland Community Foundation is accepting applications for its next round of Highland Has Art grants to Highland art-related organizations and projects. This is part of the Foundation’s ongoing initiative to promote the arts in Highland. Through funds committed by the Foundation, as well as through proceeds donated by Smalltown Coffee Co. from sales of their “Highland Roast” coffee, this grant cycle has over $2,100 currently available to worthy projects. Applications are being accepted through April 30, or until the funds are awarded.
Applicants for direct financial grants will be required to submit a grant application, which will be reviewed, along with any additional information requested, by the Highland Community Foundation Board of Directors, who will have the final say on grant approval. Applications are available online through the Highland Community Foundation’s website www.highlandcommunityfoundation.org, or by contacting HCF at highlandcf@gmail.com.
The purpose of the “Highland Has Art” program is to foster and support, through direct grants and other assistance, the arts in the Town of Highland.
To be considered, the project must be related to the arts in Highland, and applicants can be an individual, school or town organization, or a nonprofit organization from Highland. Direct funding of grants will not include purchase of fundraising tickets or sponsorships to fundraising events. Recipients of direct financial assistance will be required to provide whatever post-event follow-up information, as required by the Board of Directors, to verify usage of the funds.