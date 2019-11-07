HIGHLAND — The Highland Community Foundation has a limited number of trees it's giving to town residents free of charge.
Twenty-one trees are still available from the original stock of 100. Of those remaining trees, only a limited number of White Dogwood and Shadblow Serviceberry species remain.
Highland homeowners can reserve their free trees at www.arborday.org/highland through Friday. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis. Highland residents will be allowed up two trees.
An online tool will help participants plant trees in the most strategic location near their homes to enable maximum environmental benefit and help estimate annual money savings that will result from planting the trees.
Homeowners can reserve their trees if they pledge to plant, water and care for them.
With assistance from a $2,500 NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant, the Highland Community Foundation is providing the trees through the Community Canopy Project, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps expand the tree canopies of cities and towns across the United States.
The trees will provide a multitude of community benefits, including air pollutant absorption, storm water filtration, carbon sequestration and energy conservation along with helping homeowners lower energy bills through strategic planting.