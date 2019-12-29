HIGHLAND — The Highland Community Foundation has approved a $1,100 grant request from Highland High School for the high school mural project.
The grant authorized funding for Highland High School’s overall plan to create 11 new murals throughout the school in an effort to, according to the grant application, better reflect the “growing diversity represented by the student body”. HCF’s funding will go toward hiring professional artists to work on three of these new murals. Student artists will also be used by the school as part of the overall project.
“The Highland Community Foundation is excited to be part of this new art project,” HCF President Lance Ryskamp said. “We look forward to partnering with other nonprofits to make this project an effort to be proud of at Highland High School.”
HCF will also partner in Highland’s 2020 Census efforts. This partnership will include assisting the Highland Complete Count Committee in its community outreach efforts through social media posts and other outlets, such as the foundation’s website at highlandcommunityfoundation.org.
The 2020 Census will begin in mid-March, with a mailing from the US Census Bureau to Highland residents inviting them to respond to the Census online.