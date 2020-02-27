Highland man named American Contract Bridge League's Emerald Life Master

HIGHLAND — Joseph Chin has recently become an American Contract Bridge League Emerald Life Master after having earned 7,500 masterpoints.

Those affiliated with the bridge league say the Highland resident is the first and only person in Northwest Indiana to have accomplished this quest — a 40-year pursuit of his 7,500th masterpoint.

He is now ranked in the top 99% of the 156,427 members of ACBL.

Chin said he is grateful to his partners - past and present - mentors and mentees, for their time, efforts and their friendship.

The top 50 December players at the duplicate bridge games in Lake and Porter counties in Chesterton, Calumet Township, Portage, Highland and Valparaiso have been named. They are Louis Nimnicht, Barbara Graegin, Zafar Khan, Terry Bauer, Trudi McKamey, Joseph Chin, Yuan Hsu, James O’Connell, Barbara Walczak, Daniel Spain, Joel Charpentier, Mary Kocevar, William Birk, Patricia Mikuta, Indra Gupta, James Lane, Alan Yngve, Dave Bigler, Laverne Niksch, Robert Ferguson, Dorothy Hart, Alfred Simmons, John Goring, Norman Szewczyk;

Also George Roeper, Marcy Tomes, Charles Tomes, Lynne Kostopoulos, Hilda Connor, Helen Miller, Robert Butz, Carolyn Potasnik, Fred Green, Robert Porter, Wayne Carpenter, John Teshima, Carol Miller, James Angell, Daryl Fraley, Dolores Marshall, Jennie Alsobrooks, Jacqueline Chavez, Joan Butz, Lou Gaspardo, Anne Murphy, Anna Urick, Paul Muszik, Patricia Valiska, Ginney Qian Ye and George Goewey.

