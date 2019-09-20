{{featured_button_text}}
Detective Cpl. Jason Hildenbrand

 Provided by the Highland Police Department

HIGHLAND — Detective Cpl. Jason Hildenbrand was at home when a neighbor frantically stopped by for help Aug. 23.

The woman told an off-duty Hildenbrand that her husband had collapsed in their back yard. 

Hildenbrand then grabbed his portable police radio and ran outside to provide aid. He couldn't find a pulse, so he radioed Lake County 911 Center for EMS assistance.

While waiting for medics, Hildenbrand began performing CPR. Soon, an ambulance crew arrived, took over and transported the man to a local hospital.

Hildenbrand later learned that his efforts actually saved the man's life.  

"First responders are trained to do a variety of tasks — first and foremost being the preservation of life," a Highland Police Department release reads. "Hildenbrand was called upon that day for a reason and he responded accordingly. All of his training kicked in as it was designed to do."

On Sept. 12, Hildenbrand was recognized for his actions at a police commission meeting, where the man's wife thanked him. He also was presented with a letter of commendation for a "job well done."

