HIGHLAND — Detective Cpl. Jason Hildenbrand was at home when a neighbor frantically stopped by for help Aug. 23.
The woman told an off-duty Hildenbrand that her husband had collapsed in their back yard.
Hildenbrand then grabbed his portable police radio and ran outside to provide aid. He couldn't find a pulse, so he radioed Lake County 911 Center for EMS assistance.
While waiting for medics, Hildenbrand began performing CPR. Soon, an ambulance crew arrived, took over and transported the man to a local hospital.
Hildenbrand later learned that his efforts actually saved the man's life.
"First responders are trained to do a variety of tasks — first and foremost being the preservation of life," a Highland Police Department release reads. "Hildenbrand was called upon that day for a reason and he responded accordingly. All of his training kicked in as it was designed to do."
On Sept. 12, Hildenbrand was recognized for his actions at a police commission meeting, where the man's wife thanked him. He also was presented with a letter of commendation for a "job well done."