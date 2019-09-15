What's happening?

Looking for something different? Highland keeps busy in the fall and winter:

Highland Festival of the Trail

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, art vendors, music, farmers market and food trucks will be stationed on Jewett Avenue between Kennedy Avenue and Fourth Street for the annual event.

Garage sale/Card and Comic Show

These will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St. Sellers can rent space for $33 for a 10-by-10-foot interior space, and $54 for a 23-by-6-foot wall location.

Wellness screening

Affordable laboratory testing is available from 9-10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St. Results will be sent to participants and their doctors. Visit www.healthchek.net to make an appointment.

Craft show and vendor fair

Handmade crafts and other items will be sold from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St. Vendors can rent a 10-foot by 10-foot interior space for $43 and a 23-foot by 6-foot wall space for $70.