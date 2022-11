Highland poll worker slaps fellow poll worker with extension cord during disagreement, police say

Poll worker arrested for battery Monday The Highland Police Department arrested a 43-year-old poll worker for hitting a 37-year-old poll worker with an extension cord Monday night.

HIGHLAND — A male poll worker allegedly struck a female poll worker with an extension cord during a disagreement Monday night at Southridge Elementary School, Highland police said Tuesday.

The woman, 37, told officers that while setting up for Tuesday's election she got into a disagreement with other poll workers about the set-up of voting machines, Cmdr. John Banasiak said. The man, 43, got close to her, she said, and slapped her across the face with the orange cord. She said she hit him in response.

The workers had to be separated by others in the gym.

Police were dispatched to the location at 5:17 p.m. with a report of battery, Banasiak said.

When officers arrived and questioned the man accused of hitting the woman, he said he argued with her but did not hit her with the cord. He did, however, tell officers she punched him and "got into his face," police said.

Banasiak said officers were permitted to look at video surveillance footage, which showed the man pointing and shouting at the woman before he hit her with the cord. The woman hit back.

The man was arrested and was brought to the Highland Police Department for booking and processing. He posted his bond for a preliminary charge of misdemeanor battery.

Charges have not been brought to the Lake County prosecutor, but the man will likely be charged next week.