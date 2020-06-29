Highland public works icon says goodbye

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Veteran public works director John Bach is retiring Tuesday after 29 years on the job.

In recognition of that service, the Town Council proclaimed June 21-27 John M. Bach Week in Highland.

"You are respected not just in Highland, but through the whole area," board President Mark Schocke told Bach during the latest Town Council meeting.

Bach's service to the town began long before assuming the top job in public works when he joined the Highland workforce as an hourly employee in 1972.

By 1977 he moved up to become a leader in the maintenance, street and water/sewer divisions.

Bach is just the town's third public works director, following the late Royce Coulson and the late Ron Bradley.

Coulson was appointed in 1968 when the office was created by the town council of that time.

Years later, Bradley was appointed to succeed Coulson.

"(Bradley) served continuously until his departure to be the town manager for Schererville" in 1991, said Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin.

Bach related how Bradley set the path for his future career.