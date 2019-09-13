Highland schools draw on first-year successes to expand, polish eLearning program

When School Town of Highland decided to provide eLearning to students at the start of last school year, the district had no idea how good its timing was.
The district knew it would come in handy for things such as election days, when many schools are used as polling places and students stay home to avoid possible security issues. They also knew it would provide an alternative for snow days and other weather events, illustrated vividly during the polar vortex this year.
“All of the students have iPads and take them home with them,” Superintendent Brian Smith said. “That applies all the way down to kindergarten, and we have few issues with them. The students log onto the Google learning site to get their lessons for the day.”
On unscheduled days off, such as when temperatures plummet to dangerous levels, the teachers have two hours to post assignments and the kids can log on and get them. Students can contact teachers via email with questions and can submit their work online. Teachers can start grading it the same day.
“It’s a lot of work, and it was almost too much work at times,” Smith said.
Though there was some concern that students would just skip the work, teachers found that they were no more likely to blow off the assignments than they were in class. Besides, they had three days to make up the work after returning to school.
High school students almost had to keep up because the would have several teachers give them assignments in a day, including physical education. If they got an assignment to do weightlifting, for instance, the students had to make a video of themselves doing the assignment and send it to the teacher.
“A handful of districts were doing it before us, and another bunch joined last year," Smith said. "Now more are considering it. We jumped on board after a year to plan it. There are hurdles, such as those without an internet connection, but we found that even those on the free and reduced lunch program still had internet.”
For this school year, only those without internet service will get the three-day extension to complete the work.
“The eLearning days are great when it’s just a day or two, but, if it’s more than that (the polar vortex was a four-day shutdown), teachers have to get more creative,” Smith said.
Elementary school music teacher Aline Verdine, who has taught for 32 years, said the vortex was a bit rough for everyone, but teachers didn’t want to stress the parents. Verdine teaches 800 students at two of the district's schools and said, by the end of the four-day vortex crisis, she’d heard from many of them.
“It wasn’t smooth and seamless, but I think we found the main bugs,” she said. “We put out a survey for the parents to tell us their concerns with it. We will get to try it again on election day. The teachers will be in the classroom, but the kids will be at home.
“Used properly and with good planning, I believe we can make it work," Verdine said. "One year is not fair to judge it completely. It’s better than making up days at the end of the year. I thought it would be harder than it was. It kind of invigorated my teaching. I’m excited about the things we’re doing, and I feel like we can be more relevant and current with what the kids like to listen to. I’ve enjoyed it.”
Andrew Timm, who has taught high school physics for seven years, said he thought the first attempt at eLearning went well.
“Our biggest issue was that some didn’t do the work, but, when they are in class," some don't do it either, Timm said.
Timm works with advanced placement students, who generally are self-starters, and he said it was better to keep teaching and moving forward during weather closures. Adding makeup days to the end of the year doesn’t work well for the advanced placement students because the testing is in May.
“I had students contacting me throughout the day, and sometimes I’d get a whiteboard and take pictures of me working with formulas or send little videos. Some teachers videoed themselves teaching. I think next time it will be even more successful.”
Christina Davis, principal for the last two years at Allen J. Warren Elementary, also thought the eLearning experience was a success.
“It was good that students were still held accountable, and we didn’t have to extend the school year,” Davis said. “It went a lot smoother than expected, and everyone seemed to be well prepared for it.”
Superintendent Smith said one change the district is considering is adding software that would allow classes to log on together with the teacher, something Hobart is doing.