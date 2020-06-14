Highland sets rules for municipal reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has adopted guidelines for town employees and the public as the municipal offices reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules, which were approved with a unanimous vote, will be in effect beginning Monday, when the offices open, until Dec. 31 unless the council ends them sooner.

"We'll revisit this if we need to," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.

He also said some of the new rules could be adopted as part of an emergency plan the town will be creating.

Among other things, the guidelines require enhanced disinfecting workplace procedures for town employees. The 6-foot social distancing rule will also be required for both employees and the public.

Employees will be required to take their temperatures before reporting for work and a daily log will be maintained for each worker.

After the work day, all surfaces must be wiped clean, including doorknobs, telephones and other items touched by people.

After every customer visit, the appropriate areas will be wiped down.

High-risk employees will also be asked to stay home and, if possible, perform their work from there.