Highland sets rules for municipal reopening

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has adopted guidelines for town employees and the public as the municipal offices reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rules, which were approved with a unanimous vote, will be in effect beginning Monday, when the offices open, until Dec. 31 unless the council ends them sooner.
"We'll revisit this if we need to," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.
He also said some of the new rules could be adopted as part of an emergency plan the town will be creating.
Among other things, the guidelines require enhanced disinfecting workplace procedures for town employees. The 6-foot social distancing rule will also be required for both employees and the public.
Employees will be required to take their temperatures before reporting for work and a daily log will be maintained for each worker.
After the work day, all surfaces must be wiped clean, including doorknobs, telephones and other items touched by people.
After every customer visit, the appropriate areas will be wiped down.
High-risk employees will also be asked to stay home and, if possible, perform their work from there.
People will also find hand sanitizer dispensers at the main entrances of Town Hall, the police station, central fire station, public works garage, Lincoln Center and the Meadows Park office.
Employees who deal with cash or checks will use gloves.
If a personal meeting is required, it must be in a large room to maintain social distancing.
"In all cases, whether by appointment or not, the parking lots shall serve as a waiting room," the document reads. Visitors will be advised electronically when their turn has arrived.
In other business, Parks Superintendent Alex Brown said the recently reopened Lincoln Center is averaging about 70 people per day in the fitness center.
Basketball is not yet permitted at the center, he said. And movies in Main Square Park will still be shown this year, along with concerts July through September.
The summer theater program, however, has been canceled for this year due to the virus.
