Highland WWII vet recalls escaping German capture in the middle of the night

After many treks in the countryside and 30 days later, Holcomb and Spence reached Brussels, where they met a man and woman who betrayed Allied forces by handing fliers over to German troops.

Holcomb was in German prison for a few weeks with two Belgian civilians, an 18-year-old Belgian in the German army and bed bugs as companions.

In early September, the prison was being evacuated as England's 8th Army was approaching Brussels, Holcomb recalled.

"One day we got on the train about 8 o'clock in the morning, and it tried to get into Germany until late afternoon. The bridges were gone or the railroads were blowing up or something so that they couldn't get back into Germany," Holcomb said.

Around 9:30 p.m., the train was backed up into the switching yards in Brussels, and the bells in the city were ringing, signaling the liberation of Brussels.

The 8th Army was close enough to hear their gunfire, Holcomb said, and three train cars had derailed.

"In all the commotion, the Germans uncoupled these three cars, and we happened to be in one of the cars," he said. "We were able to escape from the Germans."