Cardinal Campus deadline extended

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has given the Cardinal Campus three extra years to complete the project.

The complex, located west of Indianapolis Boulevard at the northeast corner of Main Street and Prairie Avenue, was originally scheduled to be finished this summer.

By now, it was expected to have seven two-story, professional office buildings and a three-story boutique hotel.

The first three buildings are already up and open for business, largely with medical firms.

The developer of the $41.4 million project is Dr. Claude Gendreau, a veterinary surgeon from Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Shortly after the first building was completed — prior to the pandemic — Gendreau moved his animal surgical center into the premises. That was followed by other medical firms buying portions of the other buildings.

But the project has been in a holding pattern for the past couple of years, mostly due to COVID-19, said Gendreau's attorney, Kymn Harp.

"It had a major impact" on professional services, Harp said. "It's had a significant effect on this particular project."

Supplies and nationwide material shortages have also contributed to the delay, he added.

After a long discussion, the council voted 4-1 to grant Gendreau an extension to complete all of the buildings.

Casting the lone negative vote was Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

"I'd like to see a definite completion date," said Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, as he expressed frustration with the delay.

Harp assured the Campus should be completed by Oct. 31, 2025.

Hotel construction next in line

The final building originally slated for construction was the hotel. However, Gendreau now plans to construct this facility next and do the other buildings afterward.

Harp said that decision was made because office space is not very strong at the moment.

Once in operation, the hotel can bring more funding into the project, Gendreau noted.

The town has committed $16.5 million in tax increment finance bonds to help Gendreau.

The first bonds, for $5.8 million, were previously issued, and the council on Monday approved issuing the remaining $10.7 million.

In voting against the extension, Schocke said a 142-page explanation of the construction delay had no mention of COVID as the reason and therefore didn't believe the Cardinal Campus was being honest with the council.

Schocke also said a $16.5 million TIF deal is huge and compared it to the town budget, which is $16 million.

Gendreau pointed out that Cardinal Campus and Highland are partners and that an incomplete project would be a black eye for the town.

He also said his animal surgical center draws business from five different states, with most clients staying overnight and shopping at various Highland businesses.

"We want to continue to grow the Campus," Gendreau said. "We want to carry it forward to a successful ending."

Sheeman said that Highland has a reputation of being tough for new businesses to deal with and that he does not want to add to that perception.

He added that Highland does not want an empty piece of property.

"(So) let's get it done and go forward" even if we don't like the delay.

