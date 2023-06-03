HIGHLAND — Tina Moreno, Sylvia Galvan and Pamela Newson are members of a group that no parent wants to be recruited for.

The three mothers have lost children to gun violence, which is triggering a deadly domino effect for millions of families across the U.S.

“It was a pain I never experienced before,” Newson said. “A pain you can’t even describe.”

Newson’s son, Iyuan Yarbrought, was killed March 31, 2016, in a drive-by shooting in Hammond.

Each year more than 43,000 Americans die from gun violence and 76,000 are wounded by firearms, according to Wear Orange. The organization began June 2, 2015, in memory of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013. Pendleton’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods as a way to protect themselves and others.

On Friday morning, Wicker Park was filled with demonstrators wearing orange shirts for the first 24-hour End Gun Violence Walk hosted by Circle of Love. The walk, which concluded Saturday morning, was designed to heighten awareness for Northwest Indiana residents.

“Gun violence is getting out of hand,” said Moreno, co-founder of the local group. “It’s out of control and it’s been like this for a while.”

Moreno’s son, Kyle Isaiah Baldwin, was killed April 15, 2019. The 28-year-old was her firstborn child and her only son. Moreno became emotional looking at her son’s picture while wearing a T-shirt that says “End gun violence” on the front and “Kyle Forever 28” on the back.

“Every day is not a good day for us,” she said. “It’s tough. It’s different knowing he has to be a statistic to gun violence.”

Many participants wore similar orange T-shirts, with the backs personalized to honor gun-violence victims and their age when they were killed. The 24-hour span signifies that gun violence can occur at any time of the day.

The death of Newson's son “was tragic,” she said.

The grieving Gary mother turned her pain into purpose by establishing Healing Hearts, a support group for families who have lost a child. Newson referred to her son as selfless, musically inclined and the life of a party.

Circle of Love was founded in 2022 to benefit families who have been affected by gun violence. The group provides assistance to families who don’t know where to turn for resources, counseling or support when their loved one is killed.

“That day plays over in my head every day,” said Galvan, founder of the group. “When I was first told, I remember we were let into a waiting room, but we didn’t know what to do from there.”

Galvan's son, Thaddeus Rodriguez, was killed Jan. 25, 2016, in East Chicago. He was 25.

“It’s hard for us as parents when this first happens to get help,” she said. “We’re here for everyone. We want to let parents know we’re here.”

Members assist families by posting fliers, organizing vigils and attending court dates with them. Circle of Love also works as a conduit between families, law enforcement and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

Circle of Love partnered with "Case Files Chicago" and Lock It Down to distribute free gun locks to attendees who own a firearm. Lisette Guillen, executive producer of "Case Files," said it's important to give out gun locks because so many people have guns in their homes.

"We're seeing too many of the little ones getting their hands on guns," she said. "Those aren't accidents. That's negligence."

Moreno, who lives in Portage, is grateful to be part of Circle of Love and to help host its first walk. Like the other mothers, she did it to honor the loss of her son and other families who have experienced the same pain. It’s OK to see mothers and fathers cry because members of the group understand what they’re experiencing, she said.

“We have a connection not everyone has. We have a group of new friends. It’s the type of group you don’t want to be in, but we made it work for us.”

