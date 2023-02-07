HIGHLAND — Two renowned graphic novelists will appear at Highland High School, sharing with students how they can pursue careers in the arts and teaching them how to write.

The comic book artists Paul Allor and Jill Thompson will talk with students at the high school in February and March, dispensing writing tips and career advice. They'll share their experiences working on some very well-known comics, including Wonder Woman, Power Rangers and The Sandman.

Paul Allor will give a talk titled "Behind the Panels: Insight to an Artist" on Monday at Monbeck Auditorium, at the school at 9135 Erie St. in Highland.

His notable works include issues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and My Little Pony.

"During an all-student assembly, Allor will address the student body about their work and building a career out of a love of art and comics and then round out the day with a creative writing workshop," English teacher Julie Larson said.

The second part of "Behind the Panels: Insight to an Artist" takes place in March.

"Jill Thompson, one of the most well-known women comic-book artists today, will facilitate the second part of the writing workshop on Friday, March 10, and speak to a select group of juniors and seniors about building a career out of art," Larson said. "Thompson garnered acclaim for her work on Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Black Orchid, and the award-winning title, The Sandman with Neil Gaiman, as well as her popular children's The Scary Godmother series. Prior to the event, Highland High School's Diversity University and Art Club will sponsor a three-panel comic strip writing contest for students to participate in the writing workshops."

The Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program brought Allor for the first part of the program with assistance from Glick Philanthropies.

