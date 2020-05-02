Community celebrates 72-year-anniversary of Highland couple

The two met when they were teenagers and the rest is history.

“I fell in love with her at first sight,” Jesse Jones said.

When they met, he said he had a feeling she was his soulmate. On their first date, he tapped a message to her in Morse code that said “I love you,” not knowing that Priscilla Jones could decipher the message.

“I could figure out what he was saying,” Priscilla Jones said. “And I asked, ‘How do you know?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know how, but I do.’”

The two got married and had three children and now have five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Priscilla Jones described their years together as wonderful, saying, “only one time he has ever gotten mad at me” in their more than seven decades together.

Every morning Jesse Jones reads the newspaper while Priscilla Jones does the crossword puzzle. The couple are also weekly pinochle players who normally gather with fellow enthusiasts of the card game every Sunday evening.

She said their secret to a long, happy marriage revolves around three words.