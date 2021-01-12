Council reshuffles officers for 2021

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday elected its officers for 2021, but not without a bit of controversy.
With a divided vote, outgoing President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, turned his gavel over to Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Before the vote, however, Schocke said he would not vote for Sheeman to assume the top chair.
"I'm sorry, Mr. Sheeman, but I'm not going to support you on this," Schocke said. "Because I believe that you've made promises to our town that have not been kept. And, for that reason, I'm not going to vote for you ever again."
Schocke offered no examples, but many residents are upset that Sheeman voted last August to allow a senior citizen housing complex to be built on Scheeringa Farms next to Strack & Van Til.
Some of those residents have claimed that Sheeman ran for office with a position against the housing complex.
However, Sheeman has denied this when confronted with the claim.
Ironically, the council must vote again on the Scheeringa/senior housing issue because the August vote was nullified when an error was discovered in the legal notice published by the developer, Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa.
Before Monday's vote, Schocke said that broken promises by Sheeman are his assumption and position.
"I apologize, but that's just the reality of things."
Voting for Sheeman to assume the presidency were councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Sheeman; and Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
Voting no was Schocke, while Councilman Tom Black, R-4th, abstained from the vote.
"I am honored to be elected president of the council this year," Sheeman said as the meeting concluded. "There are some things I will do and some things I won't do."
Among the things Sheeman said he will not do is disparage his fellow council members and thwart the democratic process or the Highland code.
"I will not use my position as president to remove members from an appointed commission for no other reason that they disagreed with my opinion," he said.
Once again, no direct examples were offered, but before the Scheeringa Farms vote last year, Schocke removed three members of the Redevelopment Commission and replaced them with three new ones.
While the two councilmen were at odds with each other, both men spoke in very respectful and civil tones.
Looking to the coming year, Sheeman said next week's study session will seek consensus, among the councilmen, on what goals to seek.
"We are going to move forward and accomplish a lot of things ... we've got a busy agenda."
When asked, Sheeman preferred to not name those goals until they have been presented to the council for discussion.
Repeating as this year's vice president is current Bernie Zemen. That vote was unanimous.
