Council reshuffles officers for 2021

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday elected its officers for 2021, but not without a bit of controversy.

With a divided vote, outgoing President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, turned his gavel over to Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

Before the vote, however, Schocke said he would not vote for Sheeman to assume the top chair.

"I'm sorry, Mr. Sheeman, but I'm not going to support you on this," Schocke said. "Because I believe that you've made promises to our town that have not been kept. And, for that reason, I'm not going to vote for you ever again."

Schocke offered no examples, but many residents are upset that Sheeman voted last August to allow a senior citizen housing complex to be built on Scheeringa Farms next to Strack & Van Til.

Some of those residents have claimed that Sheeman ran for office with a position against the housing complex.

However, Sheeman has denied this when confronted with the claim.

Ironically, the council must vote again on the Scheeringa/senior housing issue because the August vote was nullified when an error was discovered in the legal notice published by the developer, Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa.