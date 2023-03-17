HIGHLAND — A split Town Council rejected a use variance Monday for an indoor self-storage facility proposed for the vacant Coach USA site.

The rejection was in the form of the acceptance of an unfavorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals, which said, in part, that the B-3 general business zoning did not permit a storage unit business.

The petitioner, Mitch Feldman, said the property sits at 8141 Indianapolis Blvd.

His attorney, Scott Yahne, said the three-story proposal has been modified after previous talks with town officials.

“We heard what you were saying. This is a beautiful storage facility,” he said.

The plan called for the storage units in the back of the property with some aesthetically minded retail businesses facing the boulevard.

Feldman said the retail tenants would probably consist of small shops that catered to local users. In addition, all units would be climate controlled and two elevators, one for each side, were planned.

Yahne added that generous landscaping would provide an attractive entrance to the town.

“I think it’s a nice look,” said Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

However, Councilman Bernie Zemen, D-1st, noted that the property is near the golf course and suggested that related uses, such as an indoor golf range, would be a better use of the land.

Sheeman made a motion to approve the storage, but it died from lack of a second.

Zemen then moved to reject the proposal, which was seconded by Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

Before the vote took place, Sheeman expressed frustration with the upcoming tally.

“Somewhere along the line, maybe the next council will have better brains than to do something like this,” he said.

The board then voted 3-2 to deny the proposal.

Voting to deny were council members Toya Smith, D-2nd, Schocke and Zemen.

Voting in favor of the storage facility were council President Tom Black, R-4th, and Sheeman.

Sheeman said the board missed a chance to fill a parcel that has been vacant about four years and would have added about $350,000 a year in assessed value to Highland’s tax base.

“I think they are foolish in not allowing this to go forward,” Sheeman said of his three colleagues.

Black also said he was disappointed over the council’s vote.