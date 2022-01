Fatal car crash kills 1 in Highland

A fatal car accident occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ramblewood Drive in Highland.

A silver 2020 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Munster, was traveling east on Ramblewood and entered the intersection on a green signal when it was struck on the driver's side by the front of a blue 2009 Volvo, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Highland.

The 70-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office. The 51-year-old woman has been transported to Community Hospital for injuries.

Highland Police Department responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Sunday. The Lake County coroner's office determined time of death to be 10:20 a.m.

The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. Reconstruction of the crash is being done by Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s Reconstruction Team members.

Several other law enforcement officers assisted Highland at the scene, including the Highland Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Griffith Police Department, Highland VIPS, Griffith VEST and Superior Ambulance Service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.