Firefighters cut hole in roof to put out house fire

HIGHLAND — Firefighters battled a house fire in freezing conditions Wednesday evening that badly damaged a one-story home.

The Highland Fire Department was called around 5 p.m. to the 8900 block of Kleinman Road, Fire Chief Bill Timmer said.

Firefighters were met with flames on the north and west sides of the one-story house. They worked for 20 minutes to extinguish the fire with heavy flames in the interior spreading to the exterior, Timmer said.

Firefighters used axes, saws and chainsaws to cut holes in the roof to extinguish the flames.

Timmer said there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Highland Fire Department was assisted by Munster, Griffith and Lake Ridge fire departments.

