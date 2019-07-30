Expect 10- to 15-minute road closures on major roads in Highland and Munster in coming days.
A helicopter will replace NIPSCO wires in Highland and Munster starting Thursday as part of the Merrillville-based utility's ongoing infrastructure modernization project.
"NIPSCO and contracted crews from Aldridge Electric will be replacing existing static wire with new optical ground wire," NIPSCO said in a news release. "This work will take place at the very top of existing electric transmission towers. A small low-flying helicopter will be used to replace and string new wires, which will help shield the electrical conductors from lightning while providing a telecommunications path for internal communications."
NIPSCO is investing an estimated $660 million in updating its electric and gas infrastructure across Northern Indiana this year.
"The project is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting," NIPSCO said. "The work will begin in the town of Highland near Kennedy Avenue and LaPorte Street and continue west to the town of Munster ending at 510 Fisher St. Customers are not expected to experience any interruption in their electrical service during this project."
The utility warns the project will require 10- to 15-minute road closures on major roads with flaggers directing traffic.
"NIPSCO will also continue to work with the town of Highland and the town of Munster officials to minimize impact to customers in this area," NIPSCO said. "Please exercise caution as you travel near any construction zone to ensure personal safety and the safety of construction crews working on this project."