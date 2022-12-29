Highland adds 3 to police force

HIGHLAND — Family, friends and loved ones filled Town Hall to witness the swearing-in Wednesday of three new members of Highland's finest.

The trio's hiring was recently approved by the Police Commission and made official by a unanimous vote of the Town Council. The new arrivals boosts the police force to 40 sworn officers, Police Commander John Banasiak said.

The new officers took their oaths individually, starting with 29-year-old Joshua Kempke.

The Crown Point resident was raised in the Calumet Region and is a 2012 graduate of Whiting High School. Kempke is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army and, at the time of his honorable discharge, held the rank of sergeant in the infantry.

He worked the past six years as a corrections officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

"I'd like to thank the town of Highland for this opportunity," he said.

Next up was 29-year-old Shane Geringer, who was raised in Highland and is a 2012 graduate of Highland High School.

The lifelong Highland resident has an associate degree in accounting from Indiana Wesleyan University and served as a police dispatcher the past four years with the Calumet City Police Department.

"I grew up in Highland," Geringer told the audience. "This is my hometown ... and I'm happy to be here."

Also raised in Highland is 24-year-old Addison Barnhill.

He graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 2017 and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Calumet College of St. Joseph. The Highland resident was employed for more than a year in residential psychology with Franciscan Health.

"I want to say thank you to the town of Highland," he said.

As the police added to their numbers, the council added to their paychecks, with an 8% raise for 2023 as part of a new salary ordinance.

The ordinance also gives hourly town employees a 4% boost in pay.

In other business, the council approved Highland Neighbors for Sustainability as an unofficial adviser to the town and its residents on environmental issues.

The vote was 4-1, with the "no" vote from Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

"I am encouraged and excited to work with the new organization," said Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

On the other hand, Sheeman said he was uncomfortable with some of the wording in the related document and moved to postpone a vote to undertake further review.

His motion failed for lack of a second.

The committee is not an official group like the town's regular boards and commissions. "They are recognized as an advisory committee only," Council Vice President Tom Black, R-4th, said.

Black said environmental sustainability is an important issue and the group can provide a direct link to the community.

"(It) will help the council make the best decisions when it comes to protecting the environment and residents."

The council's approval is a one-year probationary period, after which it will consider forming an official Sustainability Commission.

The council can also terminate the partnership at any time for any reason.

On a sad note, town officials offered condolences to the family of former Police Chief Paul Gard, who died on Christmas Eve.