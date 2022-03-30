Highland adopts electronic meeting policy

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday adopted a policy that allows board members to attend meetings electronically within certain restrictions.

Such attendance is usually done over the internet through the Zoom platform.

Initially, during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually all government meetings in Indiana were done exclusively online.

The policy, which was passed unanimously on first reading, includes all boards and commissions under the umbrella of the Town Council.

"It was raised at one of the meetings about having a policy to do electronic meetings," Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak said. "This is directly from the (state) statute."

State law requires the council to create an official policy to set the rules for electronic participation.

One of the requirements is for at least 50% of a board's members to physically attend a meeting where one or more participates via electronic communication.

Any member who attends electronically will be considered present to establish a quorum and can vote a final action only if they can be both seen and heard.

All members, both physically and electronically present, must be able to simultaneously communicate with each other and — except for executive sessions — must also allow the public to attend and observe the meeting.

In addition, all votes taken at a meeting with an electronic participant must be via roll call as opposed to a voice vote.

The ordinance also stipulates that a member cannot electronically attend more than 50% of the meetings during a calendar year, except when certain listed exceptions are involved.

A member can electronically attend two consecutive meetings but must be physically present for the third meeting before attending two more remotely except when the same exceptions apply.

The minutes taken for a meeting with electronic participation must list the way each member participated.

Electronic participation will not be allowed in meetings where a final vote takes place to: adopt a budget, reduce personnel, start a referendum, initiate or increase a fee or penalty, exercise eminent domain, or create, raise or renew a tax.

In other business, Public Works Director Mark Knesek announced branch collection will begin next week. He added that leaf collection will also resume until the department feels it is all done.

In another action, the council reappointed Cy Huerter to the Redevelopment Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.