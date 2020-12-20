Highland changes fireworks site

HIGHLAND — Spectators will find a change of venue when the New Year's Eve fireworks are displayed in a few week.

Instead of the traditional location of Main Square Park, the Town Council said the show will be behind the high school.

There is more room in that area, which will allow for larger — and therefore higher — fireworks, said Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

The new location will allow more people to watch and will be safer, he added.

There is also more parking available there, said Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

The School Town of Highland has agreed to the move, board members said.

The council asked Highland's two public safety chiefs for their thoughts on the relocation.

Fire Chief Bill Timmer said there is more space at the park, but that they can still make it happen at the high school.

"Everybody is pretty used to it" being downtown, he added.

Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said Main Square Park is the real preference, "but we can accommodate" at the school.