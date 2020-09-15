Highland council refuses to revote on senior housing complex planned for Scheeringa Farms land

On Monday, Black made a motion to reconsider the vote.

When there was no second offered to his motion, Schocke temporarily passed his gavel to Zemen so he could offer the second.

But Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin advised that any motion to reconsider a vote must be made from a member of the prevailing side.

When Zemen refused to proceed with a vote, Schocke took back the gavel and asked for the motion from Herak, Zemen or Sheeman.

All three remained silent.

"It's your chance to come back and save the day, if anybody," Schocke said to the trio. "Alrighty, well, I think the public's watching."

The meeting, which was strictly virtual, was observed by four or five dozen residents over the Zoom platform and an undetermined number over YouTube.

"I appreciate all of the people who have contacted me this week," Sheeman said, noting that not all of them were civil.

He said residents can always contact him about anything they wish.

Resident Larry Kondrat asked why the Aug. 31 vote had to happen at a special meeting when the council had up to 90 days to take action.