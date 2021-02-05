Highland council to vote Monday on Scheeringa Farms rezoning

6 of 19 acres targeted

This would pave the way for Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, to purchase the 19-acre strip next to Strack & Van Til.

The developer would build the complex on the eastern 6 acres of the land and leave the remainder as farmland.

But the Scheeringa family says the reduced farmland would put them out of business within a few years.

In addition, family member Jeannine Scheeringa-Kalvaitis posted Thursday on Facebook that it is not an absolute certainty that the senior housing would be built even if the rezoning is approved.

That is because it is still undetermined how much money the town will have to pay for renovating and relocating Ernie Strack Drive.

"Scheeringa Farms has submitted to Griffland Properties the same offer for the 19.5 acres as Russell Construction did — $840,000 to be exact," Scheeringa-Kalvaitis wrote. "If the sale between Russell Construction and Griffland doesn't go through, the town will have gone through all of this rezoning business for nothing."

With the vote just a few days away, Highland resident Tom Blejski is organizing an event at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at the community parking lot at Highway and Kennedy avenues.