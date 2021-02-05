Highland council to vote Monday on Scheeringa Farms rezoning

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Thursday issued an announcement that it will take up the Scheeringa Farms rezoning proposal on Monday.
This comes a day after the Plan Commission approved the "findings of fact" for its recommendation that the Town Council rezone the land to build a senior citizen housing complex.
The findings are a common commission formality to document that the rezoning — and the creation of a two-lot subdivision — were properly done in accordance with the town's zoning ordinance.
This required several votes with each one at 5-0.
"Thanks to (town attorney) John Reed for helping out with this," said Town Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
Zemen also sits on the commission.
Official reception of the documents started a 90-day window for the council to act on the recommendation.
While the council is expected to vote on Monday, it also had the option of waiting the full 90 days to approve or reject the rezoning recommendation. The council also has the legal right to let the 90 days expire — which would automatically approve the rezoning without actually taking a vote.
The commission voted last month to recommend that the council rezone the land from large single family to a multi-family planned unit development.
6 of 19 acres targeted
This would pave the way for Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, to purchase the 19-acre strip next to Strack & Van Til.
The developer would build the complex on the eastern 6 acres of the land and leave the remainder as farmland.
But the Scheeringa family says the reduced farmland would put them out of business within a few years.
In addition, family member Jeannine Scheeringa-Kalvaitis posted Thursday on Facebook that it is not an absolute certainty that the senior housing would be built even if the rezoning is approved.
That is because it is still undetermined how much money the town will have to pay for renovating and relocating Ernie Strack Drive.
"Scheeringa Farms has submitted to Griffland Properties the same offer for the 19.5 acres as Russell Construction did — $840,000 to be exact," Scheeringa-Kalvaitis wrote. "If the sale between Russell Construction and Griffland doesn't go through, the town will have gone through all of this rezoning business for nothing."
With the vote just a few days away, Highland resident Tom Blejski is organizing an event at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at the community parking lot at Highway and Kennedy avenues.
His original plan was a march to Town Hall for some picketing, then marching on to the farm in a show of support.
However, with temperatures well below freezing expected on Saturday, Blejski said the event might be converted into a vehicle drive-by so everyone can stay warm.