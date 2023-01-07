Highland establishes advisory committee on sustainability

Industry accounted for the bulk of the Region's overall emissions, but residential emissions were the biggest slice of the pie in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Hobart, Lake Station, Schererville and Highland. Wachala said one of the advisory committee's first tasks will be researching ways to reduce the town's emissions.

Some of the group's initial interests include joining SolSmart, a program that helps communities go solar; planting native species; and starting a composting initiative.

If you're interested in joining, message the Facebook group Highland Neighbors for Sustainability. Wachala hopes the committee will inspire other communities to create sustainability commissions.

"We want to make the whole Region resilient," she said.