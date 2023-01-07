Highland establishes advisory committee on sustainability

After a one-year probationary period, the council will consider forming an official Sustainability Commission. The council approved a proclamation, 4-1, with Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5, casting the "no" vote.
"While this proclamation stops short of doing what we feel would be best, namely formal establishment of a Sustainability Commission, we appreciate your encouragement of our grassroots efforts by offering us an opportunity to partner with you on sustainability issues," Highland Neighbors for Sustainability wrote in a statement.
Redevelopment Director Maria Becerra will act as the group's staff liaison, but a council liaison will also be assigned. Highland Neighbors member Connie Wachala said creating an advisory group is "new territory" for the town.
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. every second-to-last Tuesday of the month in the Greenwich Café. The first meeting will be Jan. 24, and everyone is welcome. Wachala said a subgroup of three or four members will be selected to report back to the town council.
Industry accounted for the bulk of the Region's overall emissions, but residential emissions were the biggest slice of the pie in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Hobart, Lake Station, Schererville and Highland. Wachala said one of the advisory committee's first tasks will be researching ways to reduce the town's emissions.
Some of the group's initial interests include joining SolSmart, a program that helps communities go solar; planting native species; and starting a composting initiative.
If you're interested in joining, message the Facebook group Highland Neighbors for Sustainability. Wachala hopes the committee will inspire other communities to create sustainability commissions.
"We want to make the whole Region resilient," she said.
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi conduct wild ricing experiment at Indiana Dunes
Jennifer Kanine, left, and Diana Ramirez examine grains of wild rice while doing research at the Indiana Dunes National Park. The goal of the research is to determine what conditions the rice does best in.
Diana Ramirez, left, and Jennifer Kanine are conducting research on wild rice in the Indiana Dunes National Park. The research project began in 2016 after the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi launched efforts to reintroduce the plant. Decades of development and the loss of wetlands have caused wild rice numbers to dwindle.
Jennifer Kanine, left, and Diana Ramirez examine grains of wild rice while doing research at the Indiana Dunes National Park. The goal of the research is to determine what conditions the rice does best in.
Jennifer Kanine, director of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's Department of Natural Resources, began researching mnomen at the Indiana Dunes National Park in 2016.
Diana Ramirez, left, and Jennifer Kanine are conducting research on wild rice in the Indiana Dunes National Park. The research project began in 2016 after the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi launched efforts to reintroduce the plant. Decades of development and the loss of wetlands have caused wild rice numbers to dwindle.
Wild rice is an important keystone species and a valuable source of fiber and antioxidants.
Jennifer Kanine researches wild rice at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Jennifer Kanine shows grains of wild rice while doing research at the Indiana Dunes National Park.