Highland establishes advisory committee on sustainability

Highland Town Hall

The group will function as an advisory committee for one year. After the probationary period, the Highland Town Council will determine whether there is a need for a Sustainability Commission. 

HIGHLAND — The grassroots Highland Neighbors for Sustainability has been approved as the town's unofficial environmental adviser. 

Formed in 2020, the group of about 20 members began asking the Highland Town Council to establish a Sustainability Commission in the fall. The goal of the proposed legislation was to aid the town in sustainability efforts, however some town council members wanted to see a more concrete proposal before establishing an official commission. As a compromise, the council approved a proclamation establishing a sustainability advisory committee. 

After a one-year probationary period, the council will consider forming an official Sustainability Commission. The council approved a proclamation, 4-1, with Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5, casting the "no" vote. 

"While this proclamation stops short of doing what we feel would be best, namely formal establishment of a Sustainability Commission, we appreciate your encouragement of our grassroots efforts by offering us an opportunity to partner with you on sustainability issues," Highland Neighbors for Sustainability wrote in a statement. 

Redevelopment Director Maria Becerra will act as the group's staff liaison, but a council liaison will also be assigned. Highland Neighbors member Connie Wachala said creating an advisory group is "new territory" for the town.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. every second-to-last Tuesday of the month in the Greenwich Café. The first meeting will be Jan. 24, and everyone is welcome. Wachala said a subgroup of three or four members will be selected to report back to the town council. 

The idea for a sustainability commission came out of the recent greenhouse-gas inventory completed through the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Cohort. Inventories were completed for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, the city of LaPorte, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Schererville and Valparaiso. 

Industry accounted for the bulk of the Region's overall emissions, but residential emissions were the biggest slice of the pie in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Hobart, Lake Station, Schererville and Highland. Wachala said one of the advisory committee's first tasks will be researching ways to reduce the town's emissions. 

Some of the group's initial interests include joining SolSmart, a program that helps communities go solar; planting native species; and starting a composting initiative. 

If you're interested in joining, message the Facebook group Highland Neighbors for Sustainability. Wachala hopes the committee will inspire other communities to create sustainability commissions.

"We want to make the whole Region resilient," she said. 

