Highland Fire Department investigating suspicious fires inside Meijer store

HIGHLAND — The Highland Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that may have been intentionally set Monday night inside the Meijer store.

The grocery and general merchandise retailer, located 10138 Indianapolis Blvd., was evacuated shortly after 9 p.m. after the fires were discovered and quickly extinguished.

No one was injured by the fires or in the evacuation, according to Highland Fire Chief William Timmer.

However, Timmer said the combination of multiple fires in different areas of the same store at around the same time is extremely unusual and will be thoroughly investigated.

The Highland Meijer fires follow a similar incident Friday night where two fires were intentionally set inside a Walmart store in Lansing, Illinois, which is located about 8 miles northwest of the Meijer store.

Firefighters said the Walmart was considerably damaged at the two fire sites inside the store. Those fires are being investigated as arson, officials said.

The extent of the damage to the Meijer store has not yet been determined.