HIGHLAND — As weary firefighters returned to the scene after a raging fire that displaced 45…

Donations and help

Community of Christ Church, 8629 Kennedy Ave., Highland

Donations can be dropped off and/or distributed from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week and next week.

Donors not able to come during those hours can call 219-237-8985.

Lincoln Street Christian Church, 2420 Lincoln St., Highland

The church will continue welcoming displaced residents from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.